Anita Lyons
Linden—Mrs. Anita Skeen Lyons of Linden, departed this life on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Womack Army Hospital in Fort Bragg, North Carolina being 81 years of age. She was born in Jackson County, West Virginia on July 10, 1938 to the late Donald Avon Skeen and Glada Carpenter Skeen Horn. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lyons was preceded in death by the following members of her family: One son: Donald Nelson Lyons and one brother: Larry Avon Skeen.
Left behind to cherish her legacy are the following members of her family: Her husband of 62 years: Robert Nelson Lyons of Linden; Son: Mark Alan Lyons of Angier; Daughters: Melanie Lyons of Dunn and Jennifer Lyons of Angier; One grandson: Christopher Nelson Johnson and wife Courtney of Coats; Sister: Martha Louree Hanna of Parkersburg, West Virginia; Brother: Lanny Otwell Horn and wife Darlene of Fayetteville; and six grand dogs.
You are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family of Mrs. Anita Skeen Lyons on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home in Dunn. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, West Virginia at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. She will be laid to rest in the Goshen Cemetery in Kentuck, West Virginia.
Cromartie-Miller Funeral home has been entrusted with all local arrangements. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020