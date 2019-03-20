|
Ann (Willis) Berrios
Fayetteville—Mrs. Ann Willis Berrios of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville at the age of 92.
Mrs. Berrios was born in Cumberland County on June 17, 1926, to the late A.C. Willis and Alice Louise Capps Willis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ismael A. Berrios. She was a member of Galatia Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Berrios was the cosmetic manager for Sear and Roebuck, Collins Department Store and Kerr Drug before she retired.
She is survived by her son, Lee Ainsworth of Aberdeen, NC
Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Galatia Presbyterian Church between the hours of 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Funeral service will be held following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. in Galatia Presbyterian Church with Reverend Britt Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to, Galatia Presbyterian Church, 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019