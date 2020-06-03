Ann Blanton Lawson
Fayetteville—Mrs. Ann Blanton Lawson, 81, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Annie Mae and Percy Graham Blanton.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Bob G. Lawson, of the home; two daughters, Cynthia Lawson Harding and husband, Flint, of Edenton and Cheryl Lawson Ray and husband, Hector, of Fayetteville; her grandsons, Lawson Ray and wife, Taylor, of Cary, Harrison Ray of Fayetteville, Flint Harding IV of Morehead City, Sam Harding of Edenton; and her granddaughter, Ann Louise Ray of Fayetteville. Additionally, Ann is survived by her brothers, Graham Blanton and wife, Katy, of Fayetteville and Robert Blanton of Burgaw.
Ann was proud of her Duplin County roots. She was born in Kenansville, but grew up in Rose Hill.
Ann graduated from Rose Hill High School, Campbell College, and East Carolina College. She taught third grade, in her opinion the best grade in the school, for 34 years—her first year in Wilmington and the remainder in the Fort Bragg Dependent Schools, after her marriage to Bob.
A long-time member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, Ann served in many capacities, including teaching Sunday School and Team Kids, volunteering in the library, on the childcare committee, and in many other roles. In the community, Ann enjoyed her involvement in Delta Kappa Gamma, Halcyon Book Club, Colonial Robert Rowan Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, and Colonial Dames of the XVII Century. Ann was a compassionate and caring person who loved doing for others.
In her home, she enjoyed decorating for every holiday, especially the patriotic ones. She was the consummate hostess, an expert seamstress, and baked the best pound cake in North Carolina! Ann treasured her family and friends and will be missed by all.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be on Sunday, June 7. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338 Thomasville, NC 27360 or Crossnore School
PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616-0249, two institutions near and dear to Ann's heart.
The family would like to thank Ann's devoted caregivers, Shabri Joyner and Lystra Harwood for the loving care they provided.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.