Ann McKeithan Davis
Fayetteville—Carolyn "Ann" McKeithan Davis, 82, of Fayetteville passed away after a brief illness on May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, James F. Davis Jr. and her parents, Daniel Frank (Kathryn) McKeithan, brothers Jack and David McKeithan, and sister Josie M. Carroll.
Ann loved the Lord and was always a witness to anyone she met. She will be missed by many and leaves behind the family she so dearly loved to include, daughter, Lynn D. Cartledge; sons, Jimmy (Sabrina) Davis and Michael Davis; her sister Kay (James) Thornton, brother Dr. Eric B. (Bernetta) McKeithan; six grandchildren, Scott (Theresa) Cartledge, Eric Cartledge, Rachel Cartledge Felver (Max), and Lauren, Alexa and Savannah Davis; two great-grandchildren, Gracie Cartledge and Jack Cartledge; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family. Ann was known to adopt numerous people who became our family and witnesses for the Lord throughout the world as they ventured from Fayetteville.
Ann was a talented baker and would often have a cake ready in a moment's notice. She was the matriarch of the family and loved having everyone over for Thanksgiving dinner, which she would cook to its entirety. The only time Ann wasn't readily available was when there was a Duke Basketball game, or rerun of a game on T.V. She could tell you stats of players and coaches, plays in the book, and just about anything you needed to know about Duke basketball. She was the definition of a true Duke fan. Ann was an organizer, and worked her way to the top in the banking industry. As a veteran banker, she was named president of Highland Savings and Loan Corp. Ann was the first woman president of a stock-owned savings and loan company in the history of North Carolina and she wore the title humbly and professionally. Ann was deeply involved with and honored to support the New South River Baptist Association in their efforts to witness to the community.
There will be a funeral service honoring Ann's life at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Fayetteville on June 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Public visitation will also be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Ann will be laid to rest with her husband at a later time with a private committal service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. You are welcome to attend the church services, visitation and funeral, keeping the Covid-19 Social Distancing guidelines in mind. Services are entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. To leave online condolences, please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.