|
|
Ann Jeanette (McLamb) Strickland
Wade—Ms. Ann Jeanette (McLamb) Strickland, 84 passed away at her home on Monday, April 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, May 1, 2020 at Oasis Bethany Church of God Cemetery, officiating will be Rev. Jeff Burkhardt.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm Friday at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Adam McLamb and Beulah Edna Williams McLamb; her husband, Francis Cordell Strickland; son, Roger Strickland; sister, Mary Buffaloe; and brothers, Jack, John & Jamie McLamb.
She is survived by her children, Connie Strickland & wife, Pamela of Fayetteville, Greg Strickland & wife, Kim of Wade and Mike Strickland & wife, Tonya of Hope Mills; brothers, Joe Curtis McLamb of New Bern and Jerry "Bud" Randall McLamb & wife, Judy of Autryville; sister, Edna Jean McLamb Edwards & husband, Darvin of Eastover; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's honor to Oasis Bethany Church of God, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020