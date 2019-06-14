|
Ann M. Nixon
Fayetteville—Ann Nixon, 96, of Fayetteville died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in her home.
Ann lived a long fulfilled life surrounded by her family from Ohio to Florida and finally settling in North Carolina. She loved reading and keeping up with sports as well as clipping newspaper articles. Cooking was one of her favorite hobbies.
Ann is survived by daughter, Barbara Alexander of Fayetteville; son and daughter in law, Tom and Joanne, of Toledo, OH; brother, Patrick Knapp of Sacramento, CA; sister, Emily Stalter of Cape Coral, FL; grandsons, John (Jay) and his wife Janet Leonard of Fayetteville; Robert and his wife Sheri Leonard of Tampa, FL and five great grandchildren.
Private Family Services.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 14 to June 16, 2019