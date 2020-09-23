1/1
Ann Marie Pratt Keane
Ann Marie Pratt Keane
Bolton, Winston Salem, Fayetteville—Ann Marie Pratt Keane journeyed with primary peritoneal cancer since 2012 until Wed Sept 23rd, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband Vincent Keane; loving son Roger and his wife Torva and their 3 children in WS, NC; stepchildren Mike in NY; Sharon & Billy, Shelly & Russ, Vinny & Kevynn, Kathy & David all in Tx; 10 step grandchildren all in Tx; siblings Donna, Paul & Pam, John & Alison, all in NC; Carol, Jimmy & Dee all in Tx; Billy & Faith in Iowa; her late brother Tommy and her late parents Ethel and Don Pratt from NC. Visitation will be at Hayworth Miller funeral home in Winston Salem with burial the following day at New Hope Methodist Church on US 1 in Cheraw, SC Please call funeral home for details.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
