1/1
Ann P. Matthews
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann P. Matthews
Fayetteville—Ann P. Matthews, 94 of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Ann was born February 11, 1926 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Ettie (Nunalee) and Joseph H. Pate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Matthews, Sr. and a daughter, Peggy Sue Matthews.
Ann resided at her current address for 94 years. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at her home, 3274 Butler Nursery Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Ann is survived by a son, Donald L. Matthews, Jr. and wife Christina; grandson, D. Joshua Matthews; sister, Josephine Lyle; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Operating Fund or the Joy Class, 3350 Butler Nursery Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
her home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved