Ann P. Matthews
Fayetteville—Ann P. Matthews, 94 of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Ann was born February 11, 1926 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Ettie (Nunalee) and Joseph H. Pate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Matthews, Sr. and a daughter, Peggy Sue Matthews.
Ann resided at her current address for 94 years. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at her home, 3274 Butler Nursery Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Ann is survived by a son, Donald L. Matthews, Jr. and wife Christina; grandson, D. Joshua Matthews; sister, Josephine Lyle; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Operating Fund or the Joy Class, 3350 Butler Nursery Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.