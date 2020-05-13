|
|
Ann Tedder
Fairmont—Ann McArthur Tedder, age 88, of Fairmont, NC passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Ann McArthur Tedder was born in Robeson County at Wakulla, NC on August 2, 1931, the oldest daughter of Daniel McArthur and Katherine McNeill McArthur. She descended from a long line of Scottish Presbyterians who migrated from Scotland in the late 1700's. Ann attended school in Red Springs and graduated from Red Springs High School. She earned a Bachelors of Arts in English and History from Flora MacDonald College and a Master of Arts in Teaching English from Duke University.
In the summer of 1948, she met Sam Hawes Tedder of Fairmont, NC at Ocean Drive Beach, SC. They were married at Centre Presbyterian Church, Maxton, NC on New Year's Eve 1952, after he served three years in Germany with the United States Air Force. Sam returned to college while working as a Merchant and Farmer. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Pembroke State University and a Masters in Counseling from East Carolina University. They worked together at Fairmont High School until their retirement in 1992. Ann taught thirty-five years in Robeson County, sharing her love for language and literature with two generations of students. She was chosen Fairmont High School Teacher of the Year in 1989.
Sam and Ann were blessed with four children: Daniel Samuel, Katherine Ann, Steven Floyd, and Linda Ruth. They enjoyed being parents and truly their children were their greatest joy.
Ann was a charter member of the Ashpole Book Club, and she was a member of the Colonel Thomas Robeson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a long-time member of Fairmont First Baptist Church, which she joined after she married Sam. She taught Sunday School, served as Women's Mission Union Director, was a member of the Ruth Alford Circle, sang in the choir, and was on the Heritage Committee. She enjoyed trips with the Senior Citizens Joy Group.
Sam and Ann loved to travel after their retirement, taking trips to England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales several times. In the summer of 2000, they went to the continent of Europe and visited some of the places where Sam stayed when he was in the United States Air Force. They traveled to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, and other states, sometimes taking tours and sometimes driving themselves. They thoroughly enjoyed their retirement. Watching sports was another activity, cheering for the Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils, Carolina Panthers pro football team, and the Atlanta Braves pro baseball team. Ann also enjoyed reading, writing poetry, working puzzles, watching movies, television game shows, and soap operas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Ruth McArthur, her half brother Dan L. McArthur, and her half-sister Molly McArthur Stewart.
She is survived by her four children, Dr. Dan Tedder and wife Julia Rogers of Troutman, Kathy Tedder Neyhart and husband Ron of Atlanta, GA, Steve Tedder and wife Cindy Champion of Mooresville, Linda Tedder Bowen and husband George Brinkley of Belhaven; nine grandchildren: Ben Tedder and wife Lauren of Mooresville, Nancy Tedder Combs and husband Nolan of Troutman, Michael Neyhart and wife Kate of Atlanta, GA, David Neyhart of Seattle, Washington, Caroline Tedder Hacker and husband Brett of Greensboro, Katie Bowen and Cameron Bowen of Belhaven, Erica Champion of Charlotte, and Zack Champion of Greensboro. Surviving also are great-grandchildren Sloane Tedder, Caroline Tedder, Hadley Neyhart, Worth James Combs, Anna Katherine Hacker, Hayes Neyhart, Sara Clare Combs,
A private graveside service will be held at Fairmont Cemetery on Highway 130 East beside her husband.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 416 S. Main St. Fairmont, NC 28340
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2020