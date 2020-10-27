Anna Maria CampochiaroHope Mills—Anna Maria Campochiaro, of Hope Mills, NC, peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on October 23, 2020 white at her home. For the previous five years she had fought a courageous battle with her illnesses. During that time, she received excellent care from the medical staff at Womack Army Hospital, including all those who treated her at the Womack ER and the Robeson Clinic at Ft. Bragg, NC.Anna was born in Germany on September 26, 1930. She lived through an extremely difficult time in Europe during World War II. She first met her husband, Tony in 1956, while he was stationed with the US Army in Germany. Following their marriage in November of 1958, Anna left her homeland with Tony in 1960, venturing to the USA.Anna loved life. She enjoyed music and was gifted at playing the harmonica and organ. Anna also loved to travel. Her visits with family were always festive. Anna and Tony were active Auxiliary Life Members of the Retired Military Association of NC "RMA." Anna loved to play pinochle, enjoying weekly comradery with RMA members. Anna and Tony were also very active with the 187th Regimental Combat Team "RCT."Anna is survived by her loving spouse of 64 years, Salvatore J. "Tony" Campochiaro, her son Rudi Zeilner of Germany; her daughters, Antonie Miller and husband Greg of Hope Mills, NC, Patricia Maria Campochiaro and Sandra Kessner and her husband Donald "JR" Gaulke of Fayetteville, NC. She was Oma to: Melanie of Germany; Julie Fischl and her husband Will of Hope Mills, NC, Stephen Miller and his wife Jenn of Madison, NC, Christopher Blakely and his wife Amanda of Cameron, NC, and Andrew Burdine and wife Maddie of Ft. Benning, GA. Anna is also survived by her sister Rosemarie Huber and husband Sepp of Germany, and all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews of Germany, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren of Fayetteville, and Hope Mills, NC. Anna is preceded in death by her parents Xaver Frantz and Anna Dürr, and brothers Xaver Dürr, Josef Dürr, Ewald Dürr, Werner Dürr, and her sister Josefine (Fini) Ruckerbauer, in Geiselhöring.Services for Anna will be held at Saint Patrick Catholic Church / 2844 Village Drive / Fayetteville, NC 28304 at 10:30 AM on October 30, 2020.The family will then proceed to a private family graveside service at the Chapel at Sandhills following those services.