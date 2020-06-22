Anne Ewbank
Raeford—Dateline: Shannon
Mrs. Anne Davies Ewbank of Shannon passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the age of 73.
Mrs. Ewbank was born in the United Kingdom. When she was 10, her family moved to Canada. After she graduated High School in Canada, she moved to the United States to join the US Army. In the Army she worked at Walter Reed Hospital as a Psychology Specialist. She graduated with honors at Armstrong State University in Savanah, GA. Before she retired, she employed for 20 years with the Cumberland County Department of Social Services as a supervisor of the Child abuse team. She received the North Carolina Longleaf Pine Award in 1976.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Lewis H. Ewbank of Shannon, NC.; a son Lewis G. Ewbank II of Fayetteville, NC.; a daughter Merideth A. Ewbank of Fayetteville, NC.; a brother Michael Davies and his wife Fran of Ontario, Canada
A graveside service will be held later at the Raeford Cemetery.
A graveside service will be held later at the Raeford Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.