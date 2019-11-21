|
|
Anne Jean Shipman
Fayetteville—Anne Shipman, of Fayetteville, NC, went home to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019 at the age of 62. Anne was born on January 16, 1957. She was preceded in death by her parents June Spurgeon Shipman, Ella Mae Harris, and Otis Lee Harris.
Anne spent her early childhood in Bladenboro, NC then spent several years in NJ and returned to NC to settle in Hope Mills (after moving due to her stepdad's military service and retirement). She graduated from South View High School and Fayetteville Technical Community College. Anne was a wonderful sister and aunt. She very much enjoyed creating gifts and baking goods to give or share with others. Anne found such pleasure in spending as much time as possible with her sweet mother until she recently passed away. She also adored spending time with all her nieces and nephews. Anne truly enjoyed being surrounded by family and was such a blessing to each of them.
With a strong work ethic, Anne commitedly served as a dedicated customer support specialist for various companies. She enjoyed attending worship services at Rivers of Living Water Church of God. Anne delighted in hearing encouraging songs and messages about her good Lord.
Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Anne touched in one way or another throughout her memorable life. Anne's last couple months gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four siblings, June Morfi of Phenix City, AL, and Brenda Harris of Fayetteville, NC, Alice and husband Eric Totherow of Charlotte, NC; Lee and wife Angela Harris of Raleigh, NC; and nine nieces and nephews; Rebecca (Anthony) Boone, Phillip Morfi, Michelle (Michael) Sanchez, Emily Davis, Allison Davis, Cliff Totherow, Jaime (Ryan) Pigg, Harrison Totherow, and George Harris; and five great nieces and nephews, Isaac, Alyana, Gabriella, Michael, and Josiah.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held at Reeves Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. A burial will follow the service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019