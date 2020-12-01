1/
Anne Kelly Burks
1942 - 2020

Fayetteville—Anne Kelly Burks, 78, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Anne was born September 27, 1942 in Wayne County, NC to the late Isabelle and Robert F. Kelly, Sr.
Anne was a 1965 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Anne was a retired pharmacist with the Cumberland County Health Dept.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cross Creek Cemetery with Rev. Robert James, officiating.
Anne is survived by her husband, Joe W. Burks; daughter, Kathy Burks Sabo and husband Tim; son, David W. Burks and wife Amy; grandchildren, Carly and Megan Burks; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson St., Fayetteville, NC 28301 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 4072 Pittsfield, MA 01202.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cross Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
