Anne McMorrow Oliver
Fayetteville—Anne McMorrow Pohl Oliver, 93, passed away peacefully in Raleigh, NC on February 16, 2020. Anne was born in Gadsden, AL to Anne Burney and David Bass Berry. At the age of 10, she was adopted by her mother's second husband, Hubert A. McMorrow, whom she always considered her father.
Anne spent her early years in Rome, GA until her mother married an Army officer who took his new family to an assignment in the Philippines. She attended Rollins College in St Augustine, FL, then accompanied her parents to Ft. Bliss, TX, where she met and married Lt. Richard Pohl after an 8 week courtship. The Army took them to Japan, Germany, Panama and various places in the US. Along the way, they raised 4 children. Anne loved her life as an Army daughter and Army wife. She created a lovely home at each location and entertained beautifully. Tragically that phase ended when Rich was killed in Vietnam in 1968.
She began the next chapter of her life in Fayetteville where, after all the Army moves, she established deep roots. Anne loved people and relationships and quickly became involved in the community. In 1972, she married Harvey Oliver. They both loved golf and travel and enjoyed trips all over the US, Hawaii, South America and Europe.
Anne served on the boards of the Fayetteville Museum of Art, Salvation Army and the Fayetteville Arts Council. She enjoyed participating and contributing in the Study Club, House and Garden Club and Art League. She was proud to be a Kappa Kappa Gamma sister and a member of Army Daughters. She was truly honored to receive the First Presbyterian Church Life Award.
Anne is predeceased by her first husband, COL. Richard S. Pohl; her son, David Pohl; her son-in-law, Chris Russell, and her step-son, Harvey Oliver III.
Anne was incredibly proud of her large family. She is survived by her husband, J. Harvey Oliver; daughter, Sharon Bartholomees (Boone) of Raleigh, NC; son, Richard Pohl (Gail) of Isle of Palms, SC, daughter Susan Russell of Watauga, TX; daughter-in-law, Debbie Webb of Fuquay, NC and step-daughter, Buford Coulson of Sugarland, TX. Her impressive lineage includes 10 grandchildren: COL. Jay Bartholomees (Kristin) of Ft. Myer, VA, Sara Betz (Camden) of Raleigh, NC, Dorothy Armstrong (Patrick) of Stuttgart, Germany, Audrie Himel (Casey) of Charleston, SC, Caroline Collins (Brent) of Lexington, SC, Crystal Androsky (Tony) of Southlake, TX, Trisha Gray (Sam) of Becker, MN, Justin Pohl of Washington DC, Ashley Loftus (John) of Kernersville, NC and Caroline Coulson of Sugarland, TX. They have blessed her with 20 great grandchildren.
Anne gave freely and generously to all, made lifelong friends and possessed a deep faith. She was eternally optimistic, fun loving and curious. She truly touched everyone she met.
In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held on May 2nd at 11am in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Cape Fear Botanical Gardens or a .
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020