Anne Nail
Fayetteville—Anne Nail, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Richmond, her son Todd (Jill), her niece Courtney, her nephew Josh, her great-niece MJ, and her stepfather Ed Laughman. Mrs. Nail was preceded in death by her mother Lucy Laughman, and her sister Joan Beck.
Anne was famous for working at the K-Mart Corporation as a Systems Trainer for over 30 years, and she was a devoted and beloved member of the Arran Lake Baptist Church. The Service for Anne will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. There will be a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home from 11:00-12:00 prior to the service, with a burial at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC immediately following the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019