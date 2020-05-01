|
|
Annegrete S. Kennedy
Greenville—Annegrete S. Kennedy, 87, of Greenville, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was born in Gelnhausen, Germany on October 15, 1932, to the late Konrad and Lina Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Stevens; brother, Fritz Schmidt; husband Herman Junior Kennedy and daughter, Maureen Gildon.
Annegrete is survived by her children, John Stevens and wife Carol of Emerald Isle, NC, Michael Kennedy and wife Merry Sandra of Bullard, TX, Colleen Kennedy and husband Ron Lind of St. Charles, IA, Patrick Kennedy and wife Holly of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Sarah Bankston, Jeremiah Kennedy, Zach Stevens, Matt Stevens, John Michael Stevens, Chris Kennedy, Andrew Casey, Vera Wright, William Doty; and her extended family.
A funeral service is planned for 2pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. Annegrete will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Herman, at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at alzinfo.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 2, 2020