Anneliese Blendinger Moss


1936 - 2020
Anneliese Blendinger Moss Obituary
Anneliese Blendinger Moss
Spring Lake—Ms. Anneliese Blendinger Moss, 84, passed away in Highland House Nursing and Rehab Center in Fayetteville, NC on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was born in Germany on January 9, 1936 to Johann Blendinger and Theresia Baumann Blendinger. She was a great storyteller of her life, was a feisty fighter, and most especially, just a great mom.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, W. Joe Moss; son, Hansi Gradle; grandson, Daniel Joseph Moss; and brothers, Kurt and Richard Blendinger. She is survived by her daughter, Angie Simpson and husband, "Rick"; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Tommy Chester officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Adcock Funeral Home prior to the service from 12:00 to 12:45 PM.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
