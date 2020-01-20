Home

Annette Bryant Johnson

Annette Bryant Johnson Obituary
Annette Bryant Johnson
Wade—Annette Bryant Johnson, 69 passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Bryant and Mary Agnes Graham Bryant; husband, Earl C. Johnson; and her siblings, Michael, David, Frances, Ruth and Donnie Bryant.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Johnson of the home; son, Donnie Bryant & wife, Stephanie of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Skylar Bullard, Cody Williams and Donnie Bryant, Jr.; and a sister, Susie Bryant of Moorehead City, NC.
Services by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
