Annette Bryant Johnson
Wade—Annette Bryant Johnson, 69 passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Bryant and Mary Agnes Graham Bryant; husband, Earl C. Johnson; and her siblings, Michael, David, Frances, Ruth and Donnie Bryant.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Johnson of the home; son, Donnie Bryant & wife, Stephanie of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Skylar Bullard, Cody Williams and Donnie Bryant, Jr.; and a sister, Susie Bryant of Moorehead City, NC.
Services by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020