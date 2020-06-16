Annette Matthews Johnson
Wade—Ms. Annette Matthews Johnson, 76, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a drive by visitation and funeral service where you will be able to speak to the family and hear the service while staying in the safety of your vehicle.
The family will receive friends during the drive by visitation outside of Butler Funeral Home in Stedman from 9:30am to 11:00am, Thursday, June 18. The drive in service will follow at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Pastor Joe Hickson and Pastor Tommy Honeycutt. A private burial will follow for the family only.
The family will also receive friends at other times at the barn behind the family home at 7964 Maxwell Road, Wade.
Annette was born in Cumberland County to the late Wade and Oleta Matthews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Harvey" Johnson, Jr. and a sister, Joyce Smith.
Annette and her late husband Harvey farmed for many years as their sons were growing up. She also worked and retired as a bookkeeper for Cumberland County School System. In addition, she was a pianist for many churches in the area, including Stedman Baptist Church, Center Baptist Church, and Oak Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Wade Johnson & wife, Cheryl Seward Johnson of Arlington, VA and Brian Harvey Johnson & wife, Lisa Suther Johnson of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Carenna, Bryce, Alana and Grant Johnson; sisters, Gale Bullard & husband, Mack, of Wade and Karen Melvin & husband, Glenn, of Autryville; and a brother-in-law, Woodrow Smith of Salemburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Annette's honor to the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
