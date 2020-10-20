1/1
Annie D. Brayboy
Annie D. Brayboy
Fayetteville—Mrs. Annie Doris Allison Brayboy, age 85 of 612 Rockport Drive Fayetteville NC departed this life on October 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Deliverance Temple Word of Faith Church. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park. She is survived by: son, Milton Brayboy (Priscilla) and daughter, Sheila Brayboy-McArthur (Herbert); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Wiseman Mortuary
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
the Deliverance Temple Word of Faith Church
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
