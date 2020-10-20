Annie D. BrayboyFayetteville—Mrs. Annie Doris Allison Brayboy, age 85 of 612 Rockport Drive Fayetteville NC departed this life on October 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Deliverance Temple Word of Faith Church. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park. She is survived by: son, Milton Brayboy (Priscilla) and daughter, Sheila Brayboy-McArthur (Herbert); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.