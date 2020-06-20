Annie Deloris Clodfelter
Fayetteville— Annie Deloris Clodfelter , 64, passed June 17, 2020. Graveside Service will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing on Sunday June 21, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.Burial: Northside Cemetery . Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.