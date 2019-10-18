|
Annie Grantham
Fayetteville—Annie Mae Grantham 83, of Fayetteville died Sunday Oct.13 2019 and now is with God. A Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 23rd at 12:00pm at Walstone Memorial Baptist Church 260 Walstone Road in Fayetteville. She is preceded in death by her son David Grantham. She is survived by son Darrell Sr. and Liz Grantham, daughter Sharon and William Grant, son James Grantham, brother Ertel Edwards, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019