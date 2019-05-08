|
Annie Laurie Lindsay
Fayetteville—Mrs. Annie Laurie Lindsay of Fayetteville went home to be with her heavenly father on May 4, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the age of 86.
Mrs. Lindsay was born March 28, 1933 in Zebulon, NC to the late David Pearce and Fannie Pearce.
She is preceded in death by her husband G. Lewis Lindsay Sr. She was a member of Galatia Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a son, Gilbert Lewis (Gil) Lindsay Jr. of Fayetteville, NC; two daughters, Lynn Lindsay Cobb and husband James of Gainesville, FL; Jane Lindsay Clifton and husband Wayne of Fayetteville, NC; seven grandchildren, Adam, Heather, Kelly, Rodney, Lindsay, James and Elizabeth and eight great-grandchildren, Nilo, Ladena, Yavi, Brandon Jr., Febi, Devin, Mikhaela and Marcus, a sister Janie Steber and husband Norm of Dunn, NC.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, Saturday May 11, 2019 at Galatia Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 noon in the church with Reverend Brett Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery,
Memorials may be made to: Samaritans Purse. https:www.samaritanspurse.org/ourministry/about-us/
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 8 to May 9, 2019