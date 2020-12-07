Annie Lou Culbreth
Fayetteville—Annie Lou Culbreth age 89 of Fayetteville departed this life Saturday, December 5, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 1:00 PM at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Viewing Tuesday, December 8th 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: sons, Nathaniel Whitted (Yi Young) and Joseph Whitted (Gloria); sister Madeline McKoy; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.