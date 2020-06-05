Annie Mae Franklin
Fayetteville— Annie Franklin, 93, passed June 3, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12 noon in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Sunday June 7, 2020 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
Fayetteville— Annie Franklin, 93, passed June 3, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12 noon in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Sunday June 7, 2020 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.