Annie Mae Franklin
1926 - 2020
Fayetteville— Annie Franklin, 93, passed June 3, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12 noon in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Sunday June 7, 2020 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
JUN
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
