Annie McDougald Chason Spears Robinson
1925 - 2020
Fayetteville—Annie McDougald Chason Spears Robinson, 95 passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1925 in Robeson County.
A funeral service will be held at 12pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park.
Annie attended Montreat College and graduated from Rex Hospital School of Nursing in Raleigh, NC. Her nursing career included office and industrial nursing for the Alcoa Plant in Badin, NC and Allied Corp. in Moncure, NC and as a school nurse and ward supervisor with the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marion Y. Spears, second husband, Rev. John F. Robinson, her parents, Charles and Ardena Chason and her brother, Charlie Chason.
Annie is survived by her three sons, Dr. Philip Y. Spears and wife Beverly of Charlotte, Gregory C. Spears of Fayetteville and John Timmons Robinson and wife Susan of Raleigh; four grandchildren, Carter Spears, Winfree Spears Brisley and husband Will, Stephen Robinson and wife Sheridan and Bryan Robinson and wife Jamie, and five great grandchildren, Brooke Robinson, James Timmons Robinson, Sam Robinson, Powell, Yates, and Pierson Brisley.
In 1968 she and Rev. John F. Robinson were married. She became an active and dedicated pastor's wife, putting her nursing career on hold for several years. She was a Sunday School teacher and worked with the youth.
While living in Jacksonville, NC she introduced and was a tutor trainer for the Laubach Literacy Program for adults who could not read. She led several churches to become involved in this program. In addition, she also conducted a program for literacy with the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. She was active in the NC Minister's Wives Association serving as secretary, on one occasion she was chairman of a NC Minister's Wives Retreat in Wake Forest.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In retirement she was active in the Senior Adult Ministry and "Prime Time" Senior Adult Choir at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. She was a volunteer tutor at Margaret Willis School.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, Westmont Dr. or to the (Music Ministry) "Chason, Spears, Robinson Scholarship Fund" Southwestern Theological Seminary, 2001 West Seminary Dr. Ft. Worth, TX 76122 or Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 62811, Orlando, FL 32868-8211 – checks designated for Carter Spears #249093 or Wycliffe.org/partners/cspears.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Snyder Memorial Baptist Church
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of Mrs. Spears Robinson. May God bring you comfort and strength Pastor Spears as well as the entire Robinson and Spears family.
Greg Gainey
Friend
November 9, 2020
Mrs. Robinson and Mr. Robinson were both always loving and caring people. I was a member of Brookwood Baptist Church and when they moved back to Fayetteville I was able to visit. She will be missed.
Beverly Wiley
Friend
