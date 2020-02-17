|
|
Annie McQuage
Raeford—Annie Miriam Propst McQuage of Raeford, NC; born January 17, 1958; passed away at Southeastern Regional medical Center on February 7, 2020 at 62 years of age.
Annie graduated from Hoke County High School in 1976 and later attended college at Fayetteville Technical Community College where she obtained her LPN. She practiced nursing for many years at Moore Regional Hospital, Cape Fear Hospital, Hospice as well as home health. She also worked alongside her husband at his convenience store in Raeford.
Annie is survived by her husband of 41 years, James McQuage and two children, Maranda McQuage of Raeford and Patrick McQuage of Shannon (fiance Jessica Bowers) and one grandchild, Leah Ithier.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David Propst and Ethel Williams Propst; and her brother, Earl Propst.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Annie's name be made to .
The family will receive friends at Pittman Grove Baptist Church; 4921 Pittman Grove Church Road, Raeford on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A memorial service will follow.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020