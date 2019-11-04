|
|
Annie Romain (Hodges) Swann
Fayetteville—Mrs. Annie Romain (Hodges) Swann, 84 passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Pastor Tim Pittman and Pastor Larry West. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 1:50pm Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Hodges and Sophornia Weaver Hodges; husband, James William Swann, Sr.; and sisters and brothers.
Annie was a member of Journey Community Church in Eastover. She loved her family, her church, loved to laugh, dance, hug and she never met a stranger.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Conaway & husband, Russ and Bonnie Horne & husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Sherry Hubert, Lisa Anderson and Robbie Sowards; great-grandchildren, Josh and Jeremy Hubert, Matthew Conaway, Matthew, Mark and Tehra Jones, Kayla and Dylan Brown, Megan and Clint Sowards and Justin Anderson and great great-grandchildren, Niya Jones, Matthew Ryan Jones, Jr., Aubrianna and Raecyn Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annie's honor to Journey Community Church, 4184 Dunn Road, Eastover, NC 28312.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019