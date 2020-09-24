1/
Annie Ruth Hodges Dawsey
Fayetteville—Mrs. Annie Ruth (Hodges) Dawsey passed suddenly on August 5th 2020 at the age of 86. After living most of her life in Fayetteville and serving Cumberland County Schools as a Substitute Teacher for 20+ years, she retired to Florida in 2009.
Surviving are her two children, Gregory Edward Dawsey of Riverview, Florida and Phyllis Anne Dawsey of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Melissa Jackson-Svehla of Marion, Ohio, Taylor Dawsey Huntsinger and Austin Edward Dawsey, III both of Riverview, Fla.
Annie Ruth was cremated and her ashes will be placed next to her husband Donald Dawsey at Lafayette Memorial Park in a private ceremony.
"Grandma" to her many friends, young and old, she will be remembered for her kind words, gentle ways and steadfast faith in God. Annie Ruth will be missed by all but most especially by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Reagan, Hannah and Ayden. May she now rest in peace as her reward for a life of service and love for all.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

