Anthea "Dee" Gregory
Stedman—Anthea "Dee" Gregory, 80, passed away in her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Joe) Vincent of Fayetteville; son Jeffrey (Shavone) Cook of Rockingham, NC; four grandchildren, Kristy Whatley, Jennifer Wegner, Robert Paiser and Daniel Vincent; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Anthea will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.