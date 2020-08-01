1/
Anthony Charles Dietz
Anthony Charles Dietz
Fayetteville—Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Anthony C. Dietz, 88, died July 31, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC.
He retired from the Army with more than 30 years of honorable service. He was a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He received the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star (3 awards), the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal (5 awards), the Korean Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and many other awards.
He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, Ida (Gerry) Dietz, and enjoyed more than 60 years of a happy and loving Marriage.
Mr. Dietz is survived by his daughter, Pamela Jacobs and husband Augustus; grandson Brandon Jacobs and wife Angela; great-grandson Kevin Jacobs; and sister Judith Walczak.
Inurnment will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake, NC at a later date.
Services entrusted to Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills, NC



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
