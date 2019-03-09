Home

ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171

Anthony Fofi


1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Fofi Obituary
Anthony Fofi
Spring Lake—Anthony Lee Fofi, 27, passed away in his residence on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
He is survived by his father, Anthony, and mother, Lynne; brothers, Vincent and Dominek, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Anthony liked playing and watching sports, and especially going fishing. But what he enjoyed most of all was having great times with his friends.
There will be a funeral service on Thursday, March 14 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Condolences may be made at.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
