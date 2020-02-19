Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eureka Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Eureka Baptist Church

Anthony G. Young

Anthony G. Young Obituary
Anthony G. Young
Dunedin, FL—Anthony G. Young, 61, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Anthony (Tony) was born and raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina and attended Pine Forest High.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Buddy & Ruby Young; his best friend and partner of 23 years, Sharon Mullin; four daughters, Karlie, Rachel, Crystal, and Jessica. He was the proud grandfather of 12. He had four brothers, Bradley, Michael, Benny, and Greg and one sister, Denise.
Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Minton and his sister, Lynn Antoniades.
Tony was a very loved individual in the community and had many dear friends.
Tony was an outdoor enthusiast and an avid fisherman. He helped many a person catch their first fish while he ran Clearwater's Pier 60 for 10 years. Later, he owned and operated Gulf To Bay Pest Management Company.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on many adventures including attending Daytona Bike Week for 40 years in a row! He was so proud of talking about that. Tony was a jack-of-all-trades, including being an amazing cook, which he loved to do right up until the end. There was nothing he couldn't do. In addition, he took great pride in being a Trump deplorable.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Eureka Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at the Eureka Baptist Church following the visitation at 3 pm. Burial will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
