|
|
Anthony Galvano
Fayetteville—Anthony "Tony" Galvano, 63, of Fayetteville, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Tony was born on February 25, 1957 in Huntington, NY to the late Peter Charles Galvano and Laura Adele Mondini Galvano. He was a member of Cross Pointe Church, a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was currently employed with McDonald Lumber Co.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cross Pointe Church of Fayetteville with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Anyone attending is asked to practice social distancing.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Linda Galvano; daughters, Melissa and Jenny Irvine; sister, Cynthia Miller; grandchildren, Shaelynn Marie Jacobs and Brooklyn Rose West.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cross Pointe Church of Fayetteville, 7030 Rockfish Rd. Fayetteville, N.C. 28306
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2020