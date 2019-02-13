Home

Services
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Flat Branch Presbyterian Church
Bunnlevel, NC
Interment
Following Services
church cemetery

Anthony "Tony" Hendrick Sr.


Anthony "Tony" Hendrick Sr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Hendrick Sr. Obituary
Anthony "Tony"
Hendrick, Sr.
Broadway — Anthony Dale "Tony" Hendrick, Sr., 55, of Broadway, NC, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC.
Tony was the owner and operator of Hendrick Telecommunications. He was a member of Flat Branch Presbyterian Church and he loved hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Amos Ray Hendrick, and a son, Anthony "Scoot" Hendrick, Jr.
Tony is survived by his wife, Amy Hendrick; son, Ash Hendrick; daughter, Ashlyn Hendrick; mother, Peggy Hartung; and sister, Carla West and husband, Garry.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Flat Branch Presbyterian Church in Bunnlevel with Dr. Mike Armistead and Pastor Ronny Holmes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name be made to "Youth", Flat Branch Presbyterian Church, 130 Darroch Road, Bunnlevel, NC 28323, or Fort Bragg Fisher House, PO Box 70006, Fort Bragg, NC 28307.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
