Anthony Jones
1986 - 2020
Anthony Jones
Fayetteville—Anthony "Ant" Michael Jones, 33, Passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Anthony was born in Cape Fear Valley Hospital, in Fayetteville, NC on August 24, 1986 at 3:52 pm, to Randy and Teresa Jones: and departed from this life on August 6, 2020 at 8:30 am, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Marie Chavis, his paternal grandmother, Susanna Locklear Jones and his paternal grandfather, Neal Jones.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Mariah Chavis; his parents, Randy and Teresa Jones; a brother, Matthew Jones and his wife, Victoria; his nieces, Callie, Brianna, Madilynn and Isabella Jones, a large extended family and a great multitude of friends.
He carried on his grandfather's legacy in upholstery work and took great pride in his craftsmanship. He also worked with his father at Jones Drywall & Acoustics.
Anthony had a heart of gold and was a very giving soul. He will be truly missed and thought of every day.
Visitation will be 4:00 – 9:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Galilee Free Will Holiness Church, 3525 Sunnyside School Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at White Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, US 74 Highway, Pembroke, NC 28372 with Reverend's Scotty Deal and Jerry Groves officiating.
Services for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.LaFayetteFH.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Galilee Free Will Holiness Church
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
White Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
