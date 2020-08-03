Anthony T. MorrisonFarmville, VA—Anthony T. Morrison, age 52, son of the Rev. David L. Morrison, Sr. and Mrs. Phyllis G. Morrison, former pastor of Saint Luke A.M.E. Church, passed from this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The family solicits your prayers in this difficult time and regret the inability to receive guests at this time. Condolences can be sent to Rev. and Mrs. D. L. Morrison, Sr. 3254 Barksdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301. Funeral services will be privately held in Farmville, Va.