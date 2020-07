Or Copy this URL to Share

Antonio Lorenzo Gonzalez

Fayetteville—Antonio Lorenzo Gonzalez passed away on Sunday, July 12th, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Karen Faulker of Hope Mills, NC.; daughter, Layah Gonzalez of the home; and two sisters, Jennifer Blackwell of CA. and Diana Stanton of Raeford, NC.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raphael Gonzalez.

A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held a later date.



