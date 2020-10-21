Anubis Wells

Fayetteville —Anubis DeWayne Wells was born on August 1, 2000 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He went to his heavenly home on October 17, 2020 at the age of 20 years old.

He is lovingly survived by his father Reginald Wells; his mother and stepfather Jane Mi and Dezmond Harper; his sisters: Melina Wells, Kyla, Kennedi, Olivia, and Naomi Harper; his brothers: Devon and Dezmond Harper Jr.; his grandparents: Melvin and Janet Simpson, Marc and Theresa Nadeau, James and Shelby McKoy and Donna Bulino; aunts and uncles: Bryce Nadeau, Jennifer and Rick Owens, Damien Dixon, James and Melinda Wells, Angela and Kurt Claussen, Darlene Simpson, Melody Simpson, Tyronna and Kevin Hooker, Khary McKoy, and Catherine Nadeau; and by numerous cousins, great aunts, great uncles, other family members, and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 1 PM at Fayetteville Christian Church on Rosehill Rd in Fayetteville, NC.



