WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111

Rev. Arlane S. McKoy


1944 - 2019
Rev. Arlane S. McKoy Obituary
Rev. Arlane S. McKoy
Raeford—Rev. Arlane S. McKoy, age 75 of 1125 Rockfish Road, Raeford,NC departed this life on October 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (6627 Old Bunce Road, Fayetteville, NC). Burial: Singletary Family Cemetery, Raeford, NC. Rev. McKoy was a retired Branch Manager for Progressive Savings & Loan Bank. Those left to cherish her memories are: husband, James W. McKoy; daughter, Dr. Alonda (Robert) L. Wylie; son, Arthur L. Adams (Olivia); brother, Halvern (Naomi) Singletary; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends at the home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
