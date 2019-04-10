Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Arlene Denise McMillan

Arlene Denise McMillan Obituary
Arlene Denise McMillan
Bear Creek—Arlene Denise McMillan, 57 of Bear Creek, NC passed away on April 8, 2019. She was born on Dec 27, 1961.
She is survived by her husband Vadi, 2 sons, Iain and Nathaniel, mother, Alice McMillan and mother in law, Elizabeth Cox. Also 2 sisters, Angela Cook and Sheila Darden. Also several nieces and nephews, a great-niece and nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be cherished forever by those she left.
Online condolences may be made at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
