Arlene Hugelmeyer Cooper
Southern Pines—Arlene K. Cooper was born February 5, 1925 to the late Carl and Helen Hugelmeyer in Norwood, Pa.
She was a 1946 graduate of Queens College in New York City. She graduated from a Veterans Administration Dietetic Internship in Los Angeles, CA in 1949.
She was a Capt. In the Army where she served as a dietitian in the Army Medical Specialist Corps and also in Veterans Hospital. Later she taught nutrition at Senior Centers through Fayetteville Technical College.
She was a member of St. Patrick Church for 30 years. She served as Eucharistic Minister, a Samaritan, and as a Care Clinic Volunteer. She was also a member of the Cape Fear Chapter of the Military Officers Association of Americas and the Flora McDonald Garden Club.
Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Walter H. Cooper, and a daughter, Catherine Ellan Cooper.
She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Cooper and fiancé, Alan Komers, and grandson, Henry Burnett, nephews, David Hicks, Hugh Cooper and Bruce Hugelmeyer.
Graveside services will be conducted on June 29, 2020, with Father Jack Kelly officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Building Fund, 2844 Village Dr. Fayetteville, N.C. 28304.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.