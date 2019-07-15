|
|
Arnold Lambert Jones
Fayetteville — Mr. Arnold Lambert Jones, 80 of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He loved his family and he was a loving, kind and gentle man. He loved trucking, and he drove for 30 years. He also worked in his family cable business for 20 years.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Oak Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 6535 Oak Grove Church Road, Stedman, officiating will be Pastor Kenneth Jones and Pastor Helen Hysell. Burial will follow at Briar Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 42 Lula Long Road, Elizabethtown.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lambert Franklin Jones and Mary Belle McDuffee Jones; his wife, Thetus Walker Jones; a son, Samuel Raynor; brothers, Malcolm Jones, Elbert Colin Jones, Hardy Lee Jones; sisters, Tessie Johnson, Lois Anderson, and Mary Miles; and a great granddaughter, Annabelle Hysell.
He is survived by three sons, Anthony Raynor & wife, Robin of Wade, Arnold Jones & wife, Lora of Fayetteville; Kenneth Jones & wife, Rhonda of Parkton; four daughters, Kathy Middleton & husband, Mike of Fayetteville, Shelia York & husband, John of White Oak, Helen Hysell & husband, Yogi of Fayetteville; Angel Craddick & husband, Ed of Fayetteville; sister, Fannie Putnam of Mooresville; 22 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; his niece and caretaker for 3 years, Corrina Brasch; and his fur baby, Smokey.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 15 to July 16, 2019