Rev. Arthur Pritchard HorneAutryville—Rev. Arthur Pritchard Horne, 69 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 1, 2020.A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, with the Rev. Jerry Edwards and Rev. Bobby Page. Burial will follow at George Horne Cemetery in Autryville.The family will receive friends from 3:00pm to 3:50 pm Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service. The family will also receive friends at other times at the home.Arthur has preached God's word since the 1970's, serving as an Evangelist and as a Pastor. He was also the Pastor of Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church in Godwin for 18 years. He truly loved his family with all of his heart, with a special love for his "Punkin", Charlotte; and was a true servant of his Lord Jesus Christ.He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Crafton Horne and Addie Louise Hall Horne.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Charlotte House Horne; children, Darrin Pritchard Horne & wife, Amy, Harold Cordell Horne and Dace Crafton Horne & wife, Dawn; grandchildren, Joshua Caleb Horne, Emily Marie Horne, McKenzie Leigh Horne, Cassidy Michelle Horne, and Corbin Dace Horne; and a sister, Patricia Ann H. Williford & husband, Jerry.Arrangements entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.