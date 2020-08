Or Copy this URL to Share

Artis Gean Vinson

Fayetteville— Artis Gean Vinson, 64, passed August 5, 2020. Funeral: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12 Noon at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing: Monday, August 10, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Inc. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans State Cemetery. Wiseman Mortuary Inc.



