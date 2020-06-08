Ashley Parkman Patterson
Fayetteville— Ashley Patterson, 69, passed June 6, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 10 - 11 A.M. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 118 Johnson St. Fayetteville, NC. Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 11 A.M.Burial: Willow Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Saluda, SC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.