WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Teach All Nations Church
Spring Lake, NC
Augustus D. "Gus" McDowell


1972 - 2020
Augustus D. "Gus" McDowell Obituary
Augustus D. "Gus"
McDowell
Fayetteville—Mr. Augustus Dominique "Gus" McDowell age 47 of 819 English Court, Apt. 2, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Teach All Nations Church, Spring Lake, NC. Burial: Adcock Cemetery, 3400 Bullard Street, Hope Mills, NC.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his parents, Augustus G. McDowell and Jacqueline McDowell; daughters, Alexis McDowell, Mercedes McDowell; sister, Jaqueline V. Norman; one grandson, Jayden Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
