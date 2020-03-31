|
Augustus D. "Gus"
McDowell
Fayetteville—Mr. Augustus Dominique "Gus" McDowell age 47 of 819 English Court, Apt. 2, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Teach All Nations Church, Spring Lake, NC. Burial: Adcock Cemetery, 3400 Bullard Street, Hope Mills, NC.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his parents, Augustus G. McDowell and Jacqueline McDowell; daughters, Alexis McDowell, Mercedes McDowell; sister, Jaqueline V. Norman; one grandson, Jayden Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020