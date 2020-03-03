|
Austin David Johnson
Fayetteville—Mr. Austin David Johnson, 70 passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at First Health Hospice House in West End.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Bryan Strickland. Burial will follow.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Evelyn Beasley Johnson.
He is survived by his daughters, Annett Howze & husband, Gene and Brenda Rohme & husband, Robert; sister, Betty Sue Hall; grandchildren, Casey, Chance, Ryan, Misty, Shawn and Kalynn; and great grandchildren, Jaxon, Maci, Lincoln & Mila.
Services by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020