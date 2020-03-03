Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Austin David Johnson

Austin David Johnson Obituary
Austin David Johnson
Fayetteville—Mr. Austin David Johnson, 70 passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at First Health Hospice House in West End.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Bryan Strickland. Burial will follow.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Evelyn Beasley Johnson.
He is survived by his daughters, Annett Howze & husband, Gene and Brenda Rohme & husband, Robert; sister, Betty Sue Hall; grandchildren, Casey, Chance, Ryan, Misty, Shawn and Kalynn; and great grandchildren, Jaxon, Maci, Lincoln & Mila.
Services by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
