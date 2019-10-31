|
|
Austin Tucker Baker
Fayetteville—CW2 (Retired) Austin Tucker Baker, of Fayetteville, NC went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born April 25, 1933, to the late Alice Tucker Baker and Jacob Franklin Baker.
He was born in Magnolia, NC where he was raised, and was a star player on the High School basketball team. After graduation in 1952, he enlisted in the US Army and after serving a 3 year term in the military, he attended NC State College, in Raleigh, NC. It was during this time that he met his beloved wife, Jean. Shortly thereafter, he re-enlisted in the US Army in 1956. His military career was in Air Defense, working with the Hawk Missile, and he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 in 1973, after 21 years of service. He then went on to work in Civil Service as the Chief of Supply Section, Company C, Support Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), US Army JFK Special Warfare Center (SWC) and School, until retirement in 1994. He was named "Civilian of the Year" by the SWC in 1986.
He was a hardworking, quiet, and fun loving man, and a wonderful and loving husband, father, granddaddy, and Papa. He was the ultimate provider for his family in many ways. He was a great cook, enjoyed working in the yard, and was a talented handy-man; always helping others. He and his wife Jean have enjoyed many friendships and travel while in the military and since retirement. He traveled to every state in his beloved country. He was ordained a Deacon in the Baptist Church while serving in Okinawa, Japan, and has been a faithful member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church for the past 46 years, serving in various ways.
He is survived by and will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Jean Bradshaw Baker; his daughters, Kay Jenkins and her husband Buddy Jenkins of Linden, NC, Ann Rose and her husband George Rose of Fayetteville, NC and Susan Tyree and her husband Tim Tyree of Richmond, VA; seven grandchildren, Kelly Austin Jenkins Dodson and husband Kyle Dodson of Fayetteville, NC, Michael Steven Jenkins II and wife Osiris Calixto of Linden, NC, Sarah Bright Rose Broussard and husband Nick Broussard of Chapel Hill, NC, Olivia (Libby) Baker Rose of Raleigh, NC, Timothy William Tyree of Richmond, VA, Alan Jacob Tyree of Houston, TX and Aubrey Lucas Tyree of Richmond, VA, and three great grandchildren; Madelyn Jean Dodson, Elsie Kate Dodson and Baker Jeffrey Dodson all of Fayetteville, NC. Austin is also survived by his sister, Doris Baker Evans of Greenville, NC and many beloved nieces, nephews, their spouses and children, and many friends.
Austin was preceded in death by four siblings; Norwood Baker, Ester Baker Finch, Frank Baker, Earl Baker and nephew, Phillip Evans.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church with the Reverend John Cook officiating. The family will receive friends in the gathering hall at the church from 9:45 am - 10:45 am. Burial to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 2301 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28305 OR Medi Home Hospice (4035), 4242 Fayetteville Rd., Lumberton, NC 28358.
Special thanks from the family to Medi Home Hospice for their loving care and support.
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019