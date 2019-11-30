|
|
Ava Maie (Sigman) Ezzell
Roseboro—Ms. Ava Maie (Sigman) Ezzell, 93 passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Haymount Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Andy Wood & Rev. Christy Christianson. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marcus Craig Sigman & Anna Rochelle Millsaps Sigman; husband, James Hugh Ezzell; grandson, Daryl Lee Peterson; great-great grandchild, Johna Claire Barefoot; and a sister, Virginia Jackson.
She is survived by her children, Susan E. Peterson & husband, Billy Gerald of Godwin, Annie E. Barnes & husband, Bill of Hope Mills, James R. "Bobby" Ezzell of Roseboro, Judy E. Peterson & husband, Delbridge of Salemburg, Betty E. Ballance & husband, Fred of Eastover, David Craig Ezzell of Roseboro and Nancy Ruth Ezzell of Eastover; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Elizabeth Fisher of Fayetteville and Sarah Chappell of Florida.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019